Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on May 25.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (2-1) for the Cardinals and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

MLB Network

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Reds have won in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (216 total, 4.4 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule