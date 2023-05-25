The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India hit the field at Great American Ball Park against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Reds have +145 odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -175 +145 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games. Cincinnati's last three games have gone over the set point total, and the average total in that streak was 10.5.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 5-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of its 49 opportunities.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 7-15 8-13 13-15 11-22 10-6

