When the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) and Cincinnati Reds (21-28) meet at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, May 25, Miles Mikolas will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the hill. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-175). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.77 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 4-6 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Cardinals went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.