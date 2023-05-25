Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on May 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, starting at 12:35 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
India Stats
- India has 53 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.381/.415 on the season.
- India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles and three walks.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has 36 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .271/.364/.436 on the year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (2-1) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .292/.401/.516 slash line so far this season.
- Goldschmidt hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 45 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.386/.612 on the season.
- Gorman enters this matchup looking to extend his 14-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
