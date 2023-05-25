TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .313 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Friedl has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Friedl has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 38 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.279 AVG .339
.342 OBP .362
.544 SLG .375
9 XBH 2
3 HR 0
17 RBI 1
16/5 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 16
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.