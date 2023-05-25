TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .313 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 38 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .279 AVG .339 .342 OBP .362 .544 SLG .375 9 XBH 2 3 HR 0 17 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 16 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings