Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .256 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Senzel has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 36), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (44.4%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Steele (6-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.20), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 51st in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
