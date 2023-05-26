The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Christopher Morel to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 38 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with 217 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.476 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Hunter Greene (0-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

Greene has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale

