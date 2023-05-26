On Friday, May 26 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (22-27) host the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) at Wrigley Field. Justin Steele will get the ball for the Cubs, while Hunter Greene will take the hill for the Reds.

The Cubs are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+145). Chicago is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). The total is 7 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-4, 4.68 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 12 out of the 24 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 2-1 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.