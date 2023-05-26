Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Jonathan India and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Wrigley Field on Friday, starting at 2:20 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

India Stats

India has recorded 54 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .289/.379/.412 slash line on the year.

India hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and two walks.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 50 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .278/.348/.461 on the season.

Steer heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (6-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Steele has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.20), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 51st in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Astros May. 16 6.0 5 5 5 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 10 6.0 7 3 3 3 3 vs. Marlins May. 5 7.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 6.0 7 3 2 3 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 52 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .295/.346/.403 so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .265/.365/.418 slash line on the year.

Swanson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

