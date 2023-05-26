Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 50 hits, batting .278 this season with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Steer is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Steer has had a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in 17 games this season (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.6%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (46.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Steele (6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st.
