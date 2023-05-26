The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati with 50 hits, batting .278 this season with 20 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 62nd in slugging.
  • Steer is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Steer has had a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Steer has driven in a run in 17 games this season (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.6%).
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (46.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.258 AVG .230
.364 OBP .273
.455 SLG .410
6 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 6
15/11 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
25 GP 22
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Steele (6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st.
