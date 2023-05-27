On Saturday, Curt Casali (.083 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .149 with five walks.

In six of 18 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

Casali has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in four of 18 games so far this year.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 9 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings