Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Curt Casali (.083 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cubs Player Props
|Reds vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cubs Odds
|Reds vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cubs
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .149 with five walks.
- In six of 18 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- Casali has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in four of 18 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 20 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.