Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: FOX
Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .254.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.0% of them.
  • In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (45.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (10.8%).
  • He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year (15 of 37), with two or more runs five times (13.5%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 15
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
