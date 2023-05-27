On Saturday, Stuart Fairchild (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while batting .252.

Fairchild has picked up a hit in 18 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven home a run in 10 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 21 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings