TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .321 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine walks.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 27 of 39 games this season (69.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has driven home a run in 10 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 12 of 39 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.279
|AVG
|.339
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.544
|SLG
|.375
|9
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|16
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 7.76 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.