Will Benson -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is hitting .077 with a walk.
  • Twice in 10 games this season, Benson has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Benson has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .125
.000 OBP .222
.000 SLG .125
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
9/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 7.76 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.