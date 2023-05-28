Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .261 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

In 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Fraley has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23.9% of his games this season (11 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 23 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

