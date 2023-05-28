On Sunday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .230 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (8.3%).

In 12 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .182 AVG .256 .265 OBP .298 .273 SLG .372 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 13/5 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 18 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings