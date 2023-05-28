Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kevin Newman and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (136 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .265 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Newman has recorded a hit in 22 of 33 games this season (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 33 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
