On Sunday, Luke Maile (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .255.

Maile has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.0% of them.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 20 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings