Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luke Maile (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .255.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.0% of them.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 20 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
