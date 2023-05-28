Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Senzel has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has driven in a run in 18 games this year (47.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (39.5%), including five games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Smyly (5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
