Reds vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (22-29) versus the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-1) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will get the nod for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Reds have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Reds have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 16 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (234 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|W 9-0
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|W 8-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jameson Taillon
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
|June 2
|Brewers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Corbin Burnes
|June 3
|Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
