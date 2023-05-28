Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 2:20 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 40 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 143 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 21st in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 234 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea

