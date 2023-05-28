Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.1%).
- In 38.8% of his games this season (19 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 15th, .958 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
