Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Curt Casali (.111 batting average in his past 10 games, with two walks and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .157 with five walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in seven of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 19 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Casali has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.