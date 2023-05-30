Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .252 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 27 of 47 games this season (57.4%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has an RBI in 20 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (23.4%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
