Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Red Sox on May 30, 2023
Jonathan India is one of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds play at Fenway Park on Tuesday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
India Stats
- India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .290/.376/.440 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .284/.352/.485 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (3-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his eighth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 23
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|at Braves
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|5.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .291/.368/.457 so far this season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
