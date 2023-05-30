Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .250.
- Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Fairchild has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (47.8%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
