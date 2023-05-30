TJ Friedl -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .333 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Friedl will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last games.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (36.6%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has an RBI in 11 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (34.1%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .279 AVG .339 .342 OBP .362 .544 SLG .375 9 XBH 2 3 HR 0 17 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 18 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings