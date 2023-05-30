On Tuesday, Will Benson (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .074 with a walk.

Benson has had a hit in a game twice this year, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.

In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Benson has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .125 .000 OBP .222 .000 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

