Luke Maile is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds against James Paxton and the Boston Red SoxMay 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .255 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 20 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
