Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .264 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (25 of 39), with more than one hit 11 times (28.2%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Senzel has had an RBI in 19 games this year (48.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (41.0%), including five multi-run games (12.8%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (82.4%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (52.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
- Paxton (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
