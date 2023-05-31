Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (28-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (25-29) at Fenway Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 31.

The probable starters are James Paxton (1-1) for the Red Sox and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Reds have covered the runline in the four of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (251 total, 4.6 per game).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule