When the Boston Red Sox (28-26) and Cincinnati Reds (25-29) face off at Fenway Park on Wednesday, May 31, James Paxton will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. Boston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The total is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (1-1, 5.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.45 ERA)

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 20 times and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Boston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 6-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

