The Cincinnati Reds (25-29) aim to add on to their four-game winning streak when they face the Boston Red Sox (28-26) on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (1-1) for the Red Sox and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Reds vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (1-1, 5.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing batters have a .281 batting average against him.

Weaver has collected one quality start this season.

Weaver will try to record his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox's Paxton (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 34-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 5.14, a 3.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.357.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.