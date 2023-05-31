The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 57 hits, batting .288 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Steer has recorded a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven home a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

