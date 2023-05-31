On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this season (35 of 51), with multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).

In 51 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (5.9%).

He has scored in 21 of 51 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

