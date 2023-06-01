Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Curt Casali (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .154 with five walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
- Casali has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
