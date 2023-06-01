Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
- Fraley has had a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fraley has an RBI in 21 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (23.1%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
