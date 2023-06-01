Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .426.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- In 40 of 55 games this season (72.7%) India has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- India has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.3%).
- He has scored in 36 games this season (65.5%), including eight multi-run games (14.5%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (55.6%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.72 ERA ranks 58th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
