The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Senzel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Senzel has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (30.0%).

In four games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 50.0% of his games this year, Senzel has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (55.6%)

