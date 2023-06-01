Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 43 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with 256 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.460 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run or hit in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin

