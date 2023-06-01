Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.
- In 43.5% of his games this season (20 of 46), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has an RBI in 11 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
