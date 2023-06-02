On Friday, Jonathan India (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.418) and OPS (.781) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
  • India has picked up a hit in 40 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 16 games this year (28.6%), India has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 64.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.348 AVG .273
.455 OBP .324
.623 SLG .303
13 XBH 2
3 HR 0
13 RBI 4
11/12 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
28 GP 28
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
