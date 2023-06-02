Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.
- Newman has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this season (25 of 37), with more than one hit 10 times (27.0%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Newman has driven in a run in 11 games this season (29.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 37 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
