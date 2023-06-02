Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has three doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .259.
  • Maile has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (14.3%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (19.0%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 9
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
