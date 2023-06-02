Nick Senzel -- hitting .306 with three doubles, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .267 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 63.4% of his games this season (26 of 41), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has had at least one RBI in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (39.0%), including five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 19
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
