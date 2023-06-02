Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) and the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds securing the victory. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (4-4) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Reds have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a mark of 9-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (258 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

