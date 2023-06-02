How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 43 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 19th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with 258 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.463 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Williamson (0-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Williamson has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
