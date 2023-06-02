Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on June 2, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Christian Yelich, Jonathan India and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
India Stats
- India has put up 59 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.363/.418 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .289/.358/.500 on the year.
- Steer takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Burnes Stats
- Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Burnes has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Burnes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 17
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 12
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4
|at Giants
|May. 5
|6.0
|4
|5
|2
|5
|3
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .253/.347/.397 slash line so far this year.
- Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with six walks.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
