Stuart Fairchild -- batting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

In 42.6% of his 47 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 26 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings